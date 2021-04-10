National League
BromleyBromley15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Kizzi
  • 3Fox
  • 15Maloney
  • 6Holland
  • 5Bush
  • 8Raymond
  • 22Vincent
  • 24Bridge
  • 18Williamson
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 7Coulson
  • 10Alabi
  • 11Duffus
  • 20Arthurs
  • 23Wakefield

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 27Gordon
  • 20Wright
  • 4Rance
  • 6Clark
  • 3Johnson
  • 12Robinson
  • 14Saunders
  • 23Khan
  • 10Balanta
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 18Sagaf
  • 21Clifton
  • 22da Silva Vilhete
  • 26Jones
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

