Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Barnet

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 14Ince
  • 6Clerima
  • 5Parry
  • 11Sparkes
  • 19Upward
  • 25Barratt
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 18Egan
  • 22Kelly

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Azaze
  • 30Vaughan
  • 38Daly
  • 16Taylor
  • 7McQueen
  • 5Preston
  • 15Kefalas
  • 23Beard
  • 25Skeffington
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 11Hooper

Substitutes

  • 14Faal
  • 19McBurnie
  • 21Adeloye
  • 24Callan
  • 31Nugent
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
