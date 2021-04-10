Maidenhead United v Barnet

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BarnetBarnet
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 14Ince
- 6Clerima
- 5Parry
- 11Sparkes
- 19Upward
- 25Barratt
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
- 9Blissett
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 16Sheckleford
- 18Egan
- 22Kelly
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Azaze
- 30Vaughan
- 38Daly
- 16Taylor
- 7McQueen
- 5Preston
- 15Kefalas
- 23Beard
- 25Skeffington
- 27Mason-Clark
- 11Hooper
Substitutes
- 14Faal
- 19McBurnie
- 21Adeloye
- 24Callan
- 31Nugent
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Match report to follow.