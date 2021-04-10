National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: The Walks Stadium, England

King's Lynn Town v Chesterfield

Line-ups

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richardson
  • 39Howard
  • 25Denton
  • 17King
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 15Fleming
  • 12Gyasi
  • 24Carey
  • 29Babos
  • 37Coleman
  • 9Gash

Substitutes

  • 23Kiwomya
  • 28Payne
  • 31Jackson
  • 33Tsagium
  • 40Gascoigne

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Smith
  • 2Carline
  • 32Kerr
  • 28Smith
  • 6Maguire
  • 33Gunning
  • 29Whittle
  • 8Weston
  • 10Mandeville
  • 29Yussuf
  • 9Asante

Substitutes

  • 4Yarney
  • 11Dinanga
  • 16Clarke
  • 18Tyson
  • 22Whelan
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
