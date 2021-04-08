Liverpool v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick against Liverpool in October in Aston Villa's 7-2 victory.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later today.

Joe Gomez posted an update on his rehab from a knee injury earlier this week on social media but is still expected to miss the rest of the season.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is expected to remain out for a further two weeks following a setback in his recovery from a shin problem.

Defender Kortney Hause returns to the squad but Wesley is not yet fit enough.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When these sides met earlier in the season it was the first sign that things were not all going to go Liverpool's way this time.

The Reds started the game at Villa Park with their first-choice central-defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but still lost 7-2.

It was a day to forget for Jurgen Klopp's side but, if you'd told me then what would happen to their home form this season, I wouldn't have believed you.

So, it would be huge for Klopp's side if they can take the three points at Anfield on Saturday - something they haven't done in any of their past eight games there since 16 December.

A home win would get that monkey off their back ahead of the visit of Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, but it is far more important in terms of keeping them in touch with the top four.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa could do the double over Liverpool for the first time since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93.

Six of Villa's 13 Premier League wins in this fixture have come at Anfield, though they have lost on their past two visits.

Liverpool

Liverpool are winless in eight Premier League home matches, losing the last six. They have only endured one longer top-flight home run without a victory: 10 matches in 1951-52.

Only four teams have ever lost seven consecutive home games in a Premier League season - and all four went on to finish bottom of the league.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently on a run of 11 hours and 48 minutes without a league goal from open play at Anfield.

This is the first time Liverpool have lost 10 competitive fixtures in a calendar year before the end of April since 1954.

Mohamed Salah could become the first Liverpool player to reach 20 Premier League goals in three separate seasons; he has 18 in 2020-21.

James Milner could break the Premier League record for the most substitute appearances. He is currently level with Peter Crouch on 158.

Aston Villa