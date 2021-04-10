League Two
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Griffiths
  • 2Long
  • 4Tozer
  • 5Raglan
  • 11Blair
  • 23Wright
  • 7Thomas
  • 26Sercombe
  • 3Hussey
  • 14Williams
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 1Flinders
  • 9Smith
  • 17Freestone
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Lloyd
  • 28Chapman
  • 29Vassilev

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 23Turley
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 15Kemp
  • 16Brophy
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 6Coulson
  • 7McAnuff
  • 17Dennis
  • 18Akinola
  • 28Freeman
  • 35Abrahams
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

