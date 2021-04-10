Salford City v Stevenage

SalfordSalford City15:00StevenageStevenage
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hladky
- 4Lowe
- 5Eastham
- 16Turnbull
- 3Touray
- 17Towell
- 25Coutts
- 18Threlkeld
- 24Gotts
- 37Thomas-Asante
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 6Clarke
- 10Hunter
- 12Bernard
- 14Boyd
- 15Burgess
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 31Evans
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 3Coker
- 8Osborne
- 26Pett
- 40Lines
- 19Read
- 36Norris
- 17List
Substitutes
- 4Vincelot
- 6Prosser
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 27Aitchison
- 28Martin
- 35Stevens
- Referee:
- Andy Haines