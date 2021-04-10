League Two
SalfordSalford City15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Stevenage

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hladky
  • 4Lowe
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 3Touray
  • 17Towell
  • 25Coutts
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 24Gotts
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 6Clarke
  • 10Hunter
  • 12Bernard
  • 14Boyd
  • 15Burgess
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 31Evans

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 3Coker
  • 8Osborne
  • 26Pett
  • 40Lines
  • 19Read
  • 36Norris
  • 17List

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Prosser
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 27Aitchison
  • 28Martin
  • 35Stevens
Referee:
Andy Haines

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
