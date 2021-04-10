League Two
SouthendSouthend United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Crawley Town

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 5Hobson
  • 6Cordner
  • 12Clifford
  • 24Demetriou
  • 8Dieng
  • 44Ferguson
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 23Halford
  • 30Holmes

Substitutes

  • 7Olayinka
  • 10Goodship
  • 11Egbri
  • 13Seaden
  • 18Acquah
  • 21Rush
  • 42Hart

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 15Davies
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5McNerney
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 44Wright
  • 38Tilley
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 8Powell
  • 18Sesay
  • 20Matthews
  • 27Khaleel
  • 35Rodari
  • 37Nelson
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
