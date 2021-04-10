League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium, England

Bradford City v Grimsby Town

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 23Wood
  • 6O'Connor
  • 18Watt
  • 16Clarke
  • 10Donaldson
  • 17Evans
  • 29Cook

Substitutes

  • 12Stevens
  • 13Hornby
  • 15Vernam
  • 25Sikora
  • 26Scales
  • 28Rowe
  • 31Crankshaw

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 22Hewitt
  • 26Menayese
  • 36Habergham
  • 18Morais
  • 20Matete
  • 8Coke
  • 10Williams
  • 40Payne
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 6Waterfall
  • 7Green
  • 13Battersby
  • 14Spokes
  • 15Clifton
  • 21John-Lewis
  • 42Lamy
Referee:
James Bell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

