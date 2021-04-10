League Two
CambridgeCambridge United15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 4Digby
  • 8O'Neil
  • 44Boateng
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 6Drysdale
  • 7Hannant
  • 11Dunk
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 27Worman

Exeter

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20Page
  • 11Williams
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 17Jay
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 29Kite
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
