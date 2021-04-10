League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Watson
  • 32Howe
  • 3Taft
  • 4Bedeau
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 45McAtee
  • 10van Veen

Substitutes

  • 20Spence
  • 21Mooney
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Rowe
  • 30Pugh
  • 40Jessop
  • 41Collins

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Murphy
  • 17Khan
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 2O'Connor
  • 15Crawford
  • 19Feeney
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 22Lewis
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Morris
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 16Kirby
  • 21Ray
  • 28Nugent
  • 30Jones
Referee:
Andy Davies

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC