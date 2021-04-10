League Two
Port ValePort Vale15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brown
  • 6Smith
  • 5Legge
  • 16Brisley
  • 2Gibbons
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 4Joyce
  • 10Conlon
  • 7Worrall
  • 12Robinson
  • 21Rodney

Substitutes

  • 13Cullen
  • 14Guthrie
  • 17Taylor
  • 19Amoo
  • 27Hurst
  • 32Scott
  • 33Olagunju

Morecambe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Letheren
  • 21Cooney
  • 5Lavelle
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 22Gibson
  • 24Songo'o
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 10Wildig
  • 15Lyons
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 2Mellor
  • 3Hendrie
  • 6Davis
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 12Halstead
  • 19McAlinden
  • 23Price
Referee:
Antony Coggins

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC