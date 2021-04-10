League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Forest Green Rovers

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Rose
  • 24White
  • 5J Clarke
  • 4Sadler
  • 3Melbourne
  • 20Perry
  • 8Kinsella
  • 23Osadebe
  • 27Wright
  • 10Gordon
  • 22Holden

Substitutes

  • 1Roberts
  • 2Norman
  • 11Osei Yaw
  • 12Bates
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Leak
  • 28Vincent

Forest Green

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 2Wilson
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 6Cargill
  • 11Cadden
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 8Adams
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 17Bailey
  • 18Young
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 5Stokes
  • 12Allen
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 23Davison
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Richardson
Referee:
Ross Joyce

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
