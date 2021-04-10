League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 29Lee
  • 23Isgrove
  • 14Maddison
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 7Delfouneso
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 21Brockbank
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 25Thomason
  • 31Elbouzedi

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 3Jones
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 18Muldoon
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Kiernan
  • 16Stead
  • 22Francis
  • 27Williams
Referee:
Sam Allison

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

