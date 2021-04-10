Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town

BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 4Williams
- 29Lee
- 23Isgrove
- 14Maddison
- 30Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 7Delfouneso
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 21Brockbank
- 24Gnahoua
- 25Thomason
- 31Elbouzedi
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Belshaw
- 6Burrell
- 5Smith
- 20Hall
- 3Jones
- 7Thomson
- 17Kerry
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 18Muldoon
- 9Beck
Substitutes
- 2Fallowfield
- 13Cracknell
- 14Kiernan
- 16Stead
- 22Francis
- 27Williams
- Referee:
- Sam Allison