Bournemouth v Coventry City

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|40
|26
|9
|5
|64
|28
|36
|87
|2
|Watford
|41
|24
|10
|7
|59
|27
|32
|82
|3
|Swansea
|40
|21
|9
|10
|46
|31
|15
|72
|4
|Brentford
|39
|19
|13
|7
|66
|40
|26
|70
|5
|Barnsley
|40
|20
|8
|12
|52
|44
|8
|68
|6
|Reading
|41
|19
|9
|13
|56
|45
|11
|66
|7
|Bournemouth
|39
|18
|11
|10
|60
|38
|22
|65
|8
|Cardiff
|40
|16
|10
|14
|55
|43
|12
|58
|9
|Millwall
|41
|14
|16
|11
|41
|38
|3
|58
|10
|Middlesbrough
|40
|16
|9
|15
|48
|43
|5
|57
|11
|Stoke
|40
|14
|13
|13
|45
|44
|1
|55
|12
|QPR
|39
|14
|11
|14
|43
|46
|-3
|53
|13
|Luton
|39
|14
|8
|17
|32
|45
|-13
|50
|14
|Bristol City
|40
|15
|4
|21
|40
|55
|-15
|49
|15
|Nottm Forest
|40
|12
|12
|16
|34
|39
|-5
|48
|16
|Preston
|40
|14
|6
|20
|41
|50
|-9
|48
|17
|Blackburn
|40
|12
|10
|18
|50
|45
|5
|46
|18
|Derby
|40
|11
|10
|19
|30
|45
|-15
|43
|19
|Huddersfield
|39
|11
|10
|18
|42
|60
|-18
|43
|20
|Coventry
|39
|10
|12
|17
|35
|52
|-17
|42
|21
|Birmingham
|40
|10
|12
|18
|29
|50
|-21
|42
|22
|Rotherham
|36
|10
|5
|21
|38
|51
|-13
|35
|23
|Sheff Wed
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|48
|-15
|35
|24
|Wycombe
|40
|8
|9
|23
|29
|61
|-32
|33
