Anthony Limbrick played non-league football for Norwood and Wingate & Finchley

The New Saints have appointed Anthony Limbrick as their new head coach.

Limbrick, 37, managed Woking in the National League between 2017 and 2018.

The Australian also had a spell as assistant manager of League Two Grimsby Town, where he was interim boss in November 2019.

Limbrick, a Uefa Pro Licence holder who previously worked at West Ham and Southampton's academies, replaces Scott Ruscoe, who left former Cymru Premier champions The New Saints last month.

Ruscoe took over at The New Saints in 2017 and won the Cymru Premier in 2018 and 2019, but they missed out on the title for the first time in nine seasons in 2020 as they finished second to Connah's Quay Nomads.

Limbrick joins with immediate effect and will be assisted by Christian Seargeant, who will continue in his role as the club's head of coaching.

"I am delighted and proud to be joining this historic club," said Limbrick.

"The New Saints have great football traditions that is based on winning, and I am going to work hard to make that happen consistently at the football club."

Mike Harris, The New Saints chairman, said: "Anthony's attention to detail was an influencing factor in his appointment as the club embarks upon on new era, we welcome him to the club, leading the club's target to achieve a place in the group stage of a Uefa club competition in the next two seasons."