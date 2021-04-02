Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Werner has not found the net in 10 matches for club and country

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged Timo Werner to not "worry" about or "overthink" his goal scoring form.

The striker has scored twice in 31 games for club and country, and missed a key chance in Germany's loss to Macedonia on Wednesday.

Tuchel likened Werner's overthinking of the issue to that of asking a woman on a date, adding: "You cannot force her to, you just step a little bit back and maybe she will call you up.

"So the goals will come."

He added: "Don't overthink it. It is very easy for me to say because we aren't out there and everybody is pointing fingers at him, but this is the challenge right now."

Werner joined Chelsea from German side RB Leipzig for £47.5m in June having scored 34 goals in 45 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

His record stands at 10 in 39 games for Chelsea in all competitions but he has not found the net since a 2-0 win over Newcastle on 15 February, a run of 10 matches without a goal for club and country.

After his high-profile miss in midweek, he was stopped from undertaking extra shooting drills by Tuchel on Thursday.

"Yesterday I sent him in from training because he wanted to do some finishing with us," added Tuchel.

"I said 'you don't need that, your body, your brain knows how to score; you did it since you were five years old so don't worry, it will come'.

"So it will come back; it is just a matter of time. Work hard against the ball, work hard, be reliable with the ball, do your runs, don't hesitate and be fearless."

Tuchel said Werner will start when Chelsea host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions under Tuchel, who succeeded the sacked Frank Lampard in January.