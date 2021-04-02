Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Owls announced that Moore external-link would not be at Friday's game at Watford as he is having to self-isolate.

The 46-year-old has won one of his five games in charge of the Championship strugglers since leaving Doncaster to take over at Hillsborough last month.

Assistant Jamie Smith will lead Wednesday, who are six points adrift of safety in the second tier, in Moore's absence.