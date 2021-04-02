Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Former Burton striker Kwame Thomas joined Wrexham in August 2020

Wrexham striker Kwame Thomas will miss the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

The 25-year-old former Burton, Doncaster, Coventry and Blackpool striker is Wrexham's leading scorer in 2020-21 with 10 goals.

His injury is a significant blow to the Welsh club's hopes of winning promotion to the EFL this season.

Dean Keates' side are fifth in the National League table ahead of Saturday's game at Notts County.

Thomas suffered the injury in training.