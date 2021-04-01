Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Centre-back Christophe Berra has made 13 apperances for Hearts this season

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has agreed a two-year deal to join Raith Rovers at the end of the season.

League leaders Hearts announced this week the 36-year-old former Scotland defender was to leave Tynecastle when his contract ends this summer.

Berra has played 263 games in 11 years at Hearts across two spells, having come through the club's youth ranks.

Hearts are two wins from the Championship title, with second-place Raith 10 points back.