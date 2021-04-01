Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Howe, Scotland, Aberdeen, Hearts, Tierney, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Raith Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are closing in on an agreement to announce Eddie Howe as manager early next week, with the former Bournemouth boss keen to bring Cherries technical director Richard Hughes with him to Glasgow to oversee a restructuring of the football operations. (Daily Mail)
Hundreds of Scotland fans could be allowed into Wembley for the Euro 2020 meeting with England on 18 June as the UK government are planning to permit up to 10,000 domestic supporters. (Daily Mail, print edition)
New York Red Bulls are interested in taking out-of-favour Celtic striker Patryk Klimala on loan. (Sun)
Shay Logan dismisses claims his loan move from Aberdeen to Hearts has anything to do with the impending arrival of Scott Brown, who defended Celtic team-mate Aleksandar Tonev when the Bulgarian was accused of racially abusing the Pittodrie full-back in 2014. (Daily Record)
Pat Nevin has hailed Scotland and Arsenal star Kieran Tierney as the best left-back in the world and "wouldn't be surprised" if he broke the £80m transfer record for a defender. (Sun)
St Johnstone'sCallum Davidson is targeting European qualification to cap his dream first season as a manager after leading the Perth club to their first League Cup success and a top-six place. (Herald, subscription required)
German striker Collin Quaner has likely played his last game for St Mirren, says manager Jim Goodwin, after the January signing suffered a setback in his recovery from injury. (Not the Old Firm)
Hearts defender Christophe Berra, who will leave Tynecastle when his deal expires at the end of the season, is poised to sign a pre-contract with Raith Rovers. (Courier, subscription required)