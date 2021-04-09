Oldham Athletic v Colchester United

OldhamOldham Athletic19:00ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 37Walker
- 2Clarke
- 5Piergianni
- 15Jameson
- 14Fage
- 25McCalmont
- 8Whelan
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 24Bahamboula
- 18McAleny
- 10Keillor-Dunn
Substitutes
- 6Garrity
- 16Ntambwe
- 20Badan
- 21Hilßner
- 22Diarra
- 23Adams
- 30Chapman
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gerken
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 21Clampin
- 8Pell
- 4Lapslie
- 7Senior
- 22Sarpong-Wiredu
- 11Harriott
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Sowunmi
- 10Brown
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 14Chilvers
- 24Stevenson
- 29George
- 39Folivi
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.