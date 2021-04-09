League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic19:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Colchester United

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 37Walker
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Piergianni
  • 15Jameson
  • 14Fage
  • 25McCalmont
  • 8Whelan
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 18McAleny
  • 10Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 6Garrity
  • 16Ntambwe
  • 20Badan
  • 21Hilßner
  • 22Diarra
  • 23Adams
  • 30Chapman

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 21Clampin
  • 8Pell
  • 4Lapslie
  • 7Senior
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 11Harriott
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 10Brown
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Stevenson
  • 29George
  • 39Folivi
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124839961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Port Vale40148185252050
16Harrogate39147184044-449
17Oldham40139185966-748
18Mansfield41919134551-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester40817153754-1741
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

