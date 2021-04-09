League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0NewportNewport County0

Mansfield Town v Newport County

League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 32Lapslie
  • 9Bowery
  • 27Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 3Benning
  • 7Charsley
  • 12Gordon
  • 19Reid
  • 25Ward
  • 29Law

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 10Sheehan
  • 34Ledley
  • 14Lewis
  • 29Taylor
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 9Amond
  • 15Longe-King
  • 16Gambin
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 27Scrimshaw
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Newport County 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  3. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Tyrese Sinclair (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Sinclair.

  7. Post update

    Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrese Sinclair (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).

  12. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  14. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  16. Post update

    Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).

  19. Post update

    Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sheehan with a cross following a set piece situation.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124839961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Port Vale40148185252050
16Harrogate39147184044-449
17Oldham40139185966-748
18Mansfield41919134551-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester40817153754-1741
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
