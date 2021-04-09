Mansfield Town v Newport County

First Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Newport County 0.
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 31Stone
- 14Perch
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 16Quinn
- 32Lapslie
- 9Bowery
- 27Sinclair
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 3Benning
- 7Charsley
- 12Gordon
- 19Reid
- 25Ward
- 29Law
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 17Bennett
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4Labadie
- 10Sheehan
- 34Ledley
- 14Lewis
- 29Taylor
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 1King
- 9Amond
- 15Longe-King
- 16Gambin
- 21Collins
- 22Ellison
- 27Scrimshaw
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tyrese Sinclair (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Attempt blocked. George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Sinclair.
Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Tyrese Sinclair (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross.
Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sheehan with a cross following a set piece situation.
