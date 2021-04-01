Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glentoran's Emma McMaster has recovered from a knee ligament injury

Laura Rafferty and Emma McMaster have been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for the two-legged Women's Euro 2022 play-off against Ukraine after lengthy injury absences.

Defender Rafferty has been plagued by injuries in recent years, including a ruptured knee ligament in 2019.

Glentoran defender/midfielder McMaster sat out most of the 2020 season after suffering a knee ligament injury.

NI are away to Ukraine in the first leg on 9 April, the second leg on 13 April.

Northern Ireland women are without a number of players through injury or work commitments but manager Kenny Shiels has named an experienced 23-strong squad for the two matches.

Rafferty, who will be 25 later this month, has won 27 caps for her country, the most recent against Republic of Ireland Women in a World Cup qualifier in August 2018.

She began her career at Chelsea and is currently on loan at Bristol City Women from parent club Brighton and Hove Albion Women, whom she joined in 2017.

Both sides play in the top tier of the FA Women's Super League.

McMaster, who starred for Northern Ireland at underage level, has been capped six times and is now fully recovered after having surgery last September.

The 22-year-old made her senior debut in 2016 and made her last appearance for Shiels' side at the Pinatar Cup tournament in Spain in March 2020.

Sion Swifts striker Kirsty McGuinness and Glentoran Women forwards Kerry Beattie and Danielle Maxwell also return to the squad after missing the February friendly defeat against England Women at St George's Park.

Retaining her place in the squad is Birmingham City Women defender Rebecca Holloway, who made her debut against England.

Lengthy list of absentees

Missing from the panel is Glentoran Women striker Lauren Wade, who earlier this week picked up an ankle injury in training that could keep her sidelined for a couple of months, while Rangers Women pair Demi Vance and Megan Bell, plus Glentoran Women forward Caragh Milligan, have long-term injuries.

And Linfield Ladies defender Abbie Magee, who put in a fine display against England, is not available for the double header, nor is Kirsty McGuinness's younger sister Caitlin. Charlton Athletic's Rachel Newborough has a knee injury.

Northern Ireland reached their first play-off for a major tournament when they pipped Wales to finish runners-up behind Norway in Qualifying Group C thanks to four wins, two draws and two defeats.

"The players are enthusiastic and they have the belief and the ability to succeed. They will be ready to give everything they have," said Shiels.

"Myself and my backroom team will make sure they are ready and prepared to win games."

The first of the two play-off games is being played at the Kolos Stadium, home of Ukraine Premier League club FC Kolos Kovalivka, some 60 miles from the capital Kiev.

Kick-off time on 9 April is 17:00 BST. The second leg is at Seaview in Belfast on 13 April and the kick-off time is 19:45.

The winners of the two-legged play-off will take their place at the Women's European Championship finals in England next summer.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United Women).

Defenders: Ashley Hutton and Kelsie Burrows (both Linfield Ladies), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville Ladies), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Bristol City Women), Emma McMaster (Glentoran Women).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly (both Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Ladies), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Ladies), Ciara Watling (Charlton Athletic Women), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield Ladies), Louise McDaniel (Unattached).

Forwards: Kerry Beattie and Danielle Maxwell (both Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Everton Women), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Kirsty McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies).