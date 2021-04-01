National League news - April 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Hartlepool United are aiming to win promotion back to the EFL for the first time since being relegated in 2017

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 April

Hartlepool United have signed striker Richie Bennett, 30, on loan from National League rivals Stockport County until the end of the season.