Dan Batty has played in every game for Fleetwood Town since joining from Hull

Fleetwood Town midfielder Dan Batty has signed a new deal to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old joined the club on deadline day in February from fellow League One side Hull City.

He has since played in every game for the Cod Army, making 12 appearances during his time with the club.

Simon Grayson's Fleetwood are currently 15th in the table and eight points off the play-offs with nine games to play.