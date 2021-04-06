Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Neale Cooper slams in Aberdeen's fourth goal against Rangers in the 1982 final

Aberdeen's iconic Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers will be the topic of discussion in the first episode of BBC Scotland's new Scottish Cup Classics series.

The Pittodrie side's 4-1 extra-time victory from 1982 will feature this Friday as a host of famous faces relive the action.

Nine other memorable finals will be broadcast over a 10-week run.

The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:30 BST.

The programme will see various notable figures take in the action, with this week's line-up including former Scotland internationals Rose Reilly and Leanne Crichton, Off The Ball hosts Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove, as well as comedians Mark Nelson and Gareth Waugh.