Adam Lecky joined Crusaders from Ballymena United in the summer

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Friday, 2 April Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Crusaders striker Adam Lecky says securing a top-six place in the league and European football are the main priorities for his club who have struggled for form in recent weeks.

The Crues brought to an end a run of four straight Premiership defeats by clinching a 2-1 comeback victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park on Tuesday.

The north Belfast team sit in a lowly seventh spot in the table ahead of a meeting with Lecky's former club Ballymena United at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

Having failed to qualify for European competition last season, Stephen Baxter's side know the end-of-season play-offs or an Irish Cup success represent their realistic opportunities to mix it with some of the continent's elite once again.

European qualification the target for Crues

"For a club of our stature European qualification is probably the minimum requirement we should expect each year. Achieving that target is probably our realistic ambition now this season," said Lecky.

"The play-offs offer our most likely route and we are still in the mix for those even though ideally we would like to be further up the table.

"We don't want to be left relying on a cup run to make Europe - left with all our eggs in the Irish Cup basket - as you can get tough draws along the way. We want to try to make Europe through the league."

The Crusaders forward has found himself in and out of the team in recent months and concedes that the Seaview club's form has "not been good enough" in recent weeks.

"I've found it difficult being in and out of the team, it's not ideal as I am a player who needs a run of games to really get going.

"The team has not been playing overly well, we have not been good enough, but we are continuing to work hard, keep at it and hopefully our fortunes will change with some good performances and results.

"It was important to get a win at Portadown. It has been well documented that we have been on a poor run so it was a relief to come back from a goal down and get some points on the board."

Wins crucial with split beckoning

Crusaders' recent struggles are in marked contrast to the form of their opponents on Friday evening, Ballymena having put together a sequence of 10 games unbeaten.

"We are on a tough run of fixtures and given their form it should be a good game at Ballymena. With the split coming up we need points to make sure we get in the top half where we want to be.

"Crusaders probably haven't been on a run like we have had of late during Stephen's time in charge and we have been trying everything, new player combinations, different formations.

"It's hard to put your finger on what has gone wrong but we are just trying to build up confidence at the moment. You find the better teams can get out of a rut more quickly."

Jim Ervin has been a key figure in Ballymena's 10-match unbeaten run

Ballymena 'a match for anyone on their day'

Ballymena captain Jim Ervin is pleased his side have "got into a winning habit" and that he has re-established himself as a regular in the Sky Blues' starting line-up.

"The matches have been coming thick and fast and it's a very competitive league but we just approach every game with the intention of giving it everything," said Ervin.

"Some of the lads have been playing a lot of games but David Jeffrey has been using his squad and managing players' minutes as best he can.

"We haven't beaten Crusaders yet this season and they have a full-time set-up and quality players but we know we are a match for anyone on our day.

"When you are not playing you are frustrated and busting to get a game but when you get in the team you have to keep to that high standard or you will not be selected. Competition for places is fierce.

"Having said that, when the manager does decide to make changes you have to respect that decision as for the overall good of the team."