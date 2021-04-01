Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Troy Parrott in action during the Republic's 1-1 friendly draw with Qatar on Tuesday

The Republic of Ireland will face Andorra and Hungary in international friendly matches in June as part of their summer training camp.

Stephen Kenny's side will play Andorra at the Estadi Nacional on Thursday 3 June, with an 18:00 BST kick-off.

A match against Hungary will follow on Thursday 8 June, with kick-off and location details to be confirmed.

The games will act as preparation for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Azerbaijan in September.

Kenny has not won any of his 11 games in charge and began the World Cup campaign with a 3-2 away defeat by Serbia, followed by a 1-0 home loss to Luxembourg.