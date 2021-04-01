Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Eddie Howe has been out of management since he left Bournemouth by mutual consent in August 2020

Eddie Howe is the clear favourite to become the next manager of Celtic, with talks between the two parties at an advanced stage.

The former Bournemouth boss, 43, has held discussions with members of the club's board, including major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Howe left Bournemouth in August 2020 when the club's five-year stay in the Premier League came to an end.

He has been linked with Sheffield United and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Howe was in charge at the Vitality Stadium for more than 450 games across two spells spanning more than a decade, guiding them to three promotions in six seasons.

He also had a stint with Burnley in the Championship from January 2011 to October 2012.

Neil Lennon resigned as Celtic manager in late February, with assistant coach John Kennedy taking over on an interim basis.

Runaway leaders Rangers were crowned Scottish Premiership champions with six games to spare, ending Celtic's sequence of nine titles in a row.