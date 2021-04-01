Aaron Hickey: Debut season in Serie A cut short by injury

Aaron Hickey in action for Bologna
Hickey will not play again this season, ending any outside hopes of making Scotland's European Championship squad

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey has had his season cut short following a shoulder injury.

The former Hearts defender, 18, needs surgery after a training ground collision.

His last appearance came in February against Sassuolo, when the Scotland Under-17 international was sent off.

Hickey made 12 appearances during his debut campaign for the Serie A side, having signed a four-year contract in September last year.

