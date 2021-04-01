Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins has died at the age of 32.

Yeovil have postponed Friday's National League game at Altrincham but have not revealed the cause of Collins' death which happened on Wednesday.

He joined Yeovil from Forest Green in 2019 and played his last game on 6 February where he was sent off late on at Stockport.

"All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins," a club statement read.

"Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time."

Collins began his career as a youngster at Wolverhampton Wanderers and spent time at Port Vale, Barnsley, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers.

