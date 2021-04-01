Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Allan McGregor's save secured a 1-1 draw for Rangers in Prague earlier this month

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has signed a year's extension to remain at Ibrox until summer 2022.

The veteran goalkeeper, 39, has been one of the club's players of the season on the way to being crowned Scottish Premiership champions.

Now in his second spell at Rangers, McGregor has kept 16 clean sheets in the league this term.

"I didn't really need convincing," the former Scotland keeper told the Rangers website external-link .

"It was more that my body felt OK and performances seemed OK, so why not?

"You know everybody that works here - not that I didn't at other places - but I just feel like it is my home and there is no other way to describe it."

While McGregor's saves domestically have bolstered Rangers' dominance, some of his interventions on the European stage have illuminated his season.

Among a string of remarkable stops, the best was arguably a "genius" save to deny Jindrich Trpisovsky of Slavia Prague earlier this month in the Europa League.

The former Hull City keeper has now won four league titles at Rangers, plus five League Cups and three Scottish Cups.

"Some of the saves he has produced have been world class," said manager Steven Gerrard. "To be able to continue playing at this level until his late thirties and hopefully, into his forties, is a magnificent achievement in itself.

"However, being able to consistently perform at the level he has done, has highlighted that he is certainly up there with one of Rangers' best ever number ones."