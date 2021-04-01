Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Paul Tisdale lost 11 of his 19 games in charge of Bristol Rovers this season

Former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale has joined League Two club Colchester United in an advisory role.

He will work alongside Hayden Mullins, who was appointed U's head coach on Wednesday, until the end of the season.

Chairman Robbie Cowling said Tisdale would provide "advice and assistance" to a "talented but relatively inexperienced management team".

The 48-year-old was sacked by League One Rovers in February.

He won just five of his 19 games in charge, losing 11, during less than three months at the club.

Colchester are 21st in the table, four points above the relegation zone, and have won just one of their past 22 league matches.

Former Crystal Palace and West Ham midfielder Mullins, 42, has replaced interim boss Wayne Brown at The JobServe Community Stadium until the end of the campaign.

Cowling told the club website external-link that Tisdale would also act as "a sounding board for all football and performance matters throughout the club".

"Working closely with Hayden, we feel utilising Paul's vast experience will give us the best possible chance of staying in League Two," he added.

Cowling's 'final roll of the dice'

Analysis from Glenn Speller, BBC Essex sports editor

The last few days at Colchester United have gone against how chairman Robbie Cowling likes to run things.

Seen as a stable club both on and off the field, appointing a third inexperienced man in charge in Hayden Mullins and bringing in an advisor from outside to try to help stabilise a rapid descent down the table will not have been easy decisions.

Having already admitted he has taken some risky decisions to keep the club afloat during the pandemic, the chairman must now hope this final roll of the dice is enough to keep them in the English Football League.

Paul Tisdale has forever been linked with Colchester when vacancies appear due to his philosophy aligning with that of the club so we will now see if he can have the desired effect.