The Premier League resumes this weekend with Manchester City needing five more wins to be sure of winning their third title in four years - but will they get one of them at Leicester on Saturday?

The third-placed Foxes enjoyed a thumping 5-2 victory at Etihad Stadium in September, one of only three defeats Pep Guardiola's side have suffered this season and the only time they have conceded more than two goals in 46 games in all competitions in 2020-21.

"Leicester have smashed Guardiola's City on a couple of occasions," BBC football expert Lawrenson said. "I don't see it happening this time though."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against singer-songwriter and Manchester United fan David Gray, whose latest album, Skellig, was released in February.

Gray shot to fame with the re-release of his breakthrough album White Ladder in 2000, but it came too late to get him into the Nou Camp for United's triumph over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final

Gray has shared a billing with Lawro before - in 2007, when he marked the 80th anniversary of the first radio commentary by appearing as a guest summariser for the BBC at Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's game against United.

"I was a natural," Gray recalled with a smile. "I got the commentator's curse bang on with my very first go.

"Wayne Rooney had put United ahead on the breakaway and we were 1-0 up at half-time. Arsenal forward Thierry Henry had been quite quiet in the first half.

"I had never been the biggest fan of Henry because of my allegiance to United, so I was kind of sticking the boot in a bit, saying stuff like 'as talented as he is, he can drift out of games'. Then in the second half a cross came over and he didn't show for it, and I said 'and that's another part of his game which is lacking - he is not really willing to put his head where it hurts'.

"Then of course what happens is Robin van Persie scores a late equaliser for Arsenal, and then, in stoppage time, Henry gets the winner - not just with any old header, but one of the most powerful headers I have ever seen.

"The Arsenal fans sitting around me who had been listening to me were giving me such a hard time, and I fully deserved it!

"Despite the result, it was such a wonderful day, because I met the whole 5 Live and BBC World Service team - Lawro, Bob Wilson and John Murray were absolutely charming to me - although I accidently upset John Motson, who was there for Match of the Day.

"I was wearing a huge floor-to-ceiling sheepskin coat in his honour especially for the occasion and, when I met Motty, I said 'John, I've out-coated you here'. He wasn't ready for the joke at all, I don't think he was very amused by it.

"It was a brilliant experience, though, and I am still a huge fan of John Murray when I hear him on 5 Live now. Wherever he is broadcasting from, his descriptions are so vivid and said with such relish, they give me goosebumps."

Gray was born in Manchester and different generations of his family have supported United going back to the club's formation in the late 19th century. Gray said: "My grandfather had a season ticket from the 1920s and 1930s, then when I was a little boy, my dad used to take me to the Stretford End on his shoulders. I had a season ticket myself for many years too."

As well as memories, Gray collected some prized memorabilia during his day in the Emirates commentary box.

"I got given a lot of things by 5 Live that day, including a programme from the 1999 Champions League final," Gray added. "I have been to many of United's games down the years, right from when I was very young, but I missed that one.

"I tried so hard to get to that game and I was inches away from getting a ticket, but it just didn't happen. Unfortunately my fame came a year too late to get me in."

Gray played a lot of football himself when he was younger, but an injury ended his days as a tough-tackling wideman.

"A lot of the physicality has been taken out of the game now," he explained. "The way I loved to tackle, a sliding tackle on a wet pitch, I would be sent off for it now.

"I used to really get stuck in, that was the kind of player I was. I really miss it, because I haven't played for a long time.

"My last game was about 12 years ago, for a dads' team I used to play for. The opposition had a huge centre-half, about 6ft 5in, and I took the ball off his toes as he was coming in to meet it on the edge of our box for a pile-driver type shot - so instead of lamping the ball, he lamped me.

"I landed on my head and injured the tendons in the back of my neck. I had to go to hospital and because I am 'Mr Wobbly Head' when I am playing music, it caused me a load of problems. I needed six months of physio to recover and I thought 'that's it, I can't play football again, I can't risk the contact'."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Chelsea v West Brom (12:30 BST)

Chelsea have not conceded in any of their past seven matches in all competitions, while West Brom have scored twice in the same number of games.

Nothing is really going to change about the way either side plays, so it is hard to look past a routine Blues win, with another clean sheet under Thomas Tuchel - who has not lost any of his 14 games in charge.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: 2-0

Leeds v Sheff Utd (15:00 BST)

Sheffield United were extremely competitive in their last game, against Chelsea in the FA Cup sixth-round, but they still lost.

That has been the story of the Blades' season, really, and the only thing still in doubt is when their relegation will be confirmed.

Leeds edged it 1-0 with an 86th-minute winner when these two sides met at Bramall Lane at the start of the season. I'm expecting them to find things a bit easier this time.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

David's prediction: This one should be quite feisty. 1-0

Leicester v Man City (17:30 BST)

This should be an excellent game between two teams who are extremely good at what they do.

Leicester will carry a threat on the break even if they don't see much of the ball - Jamie Vardy's presence ensures that.

It will be close, but I think Manchester City's quality on the ball will see them through - again.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

David's prediction: I've changed this prediction several times. I started with 0-0 and 1-1, then went for a Leicester win... but Manchester City have just found a way of playing that works, whoever is in the team. 1-2

Arsenal v Liverpool (20:00 BST)

This is a big game for Liverpool and their top-four hopes, at the start of a big week for the Reds - they have the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

It is hard to know what sort of test they will get from Arsenal, though, because we saw how good, and bad, the Gunners can be in their 3-3 draw with West Ham last time out.

I am not sure how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has got any hair left after watching that - he must have been tearing it out at times.

West Ham 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners boss says the goals his side conceded were 'unacceptable'

Liverpool cannot really afford to rest anyone here, even though Jurgen Klopp would probably like to. They need a win to stay close to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, and I think they will get it.

As for Real? That tie is 50-50. Real are improving, but they are not the force they were. Liverpool have to play the team, not the name, and if they can sort their home form out then they have a decent chance of going through.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

David's prediction: I'm going for an open game here. 2-2

SUNDAY

Southampton v Burnley (12:00 BST)

Both of these sides have got 33 points and, while they are not safe yet, I don't see either of them going down.

Burnley played very well to beat Everton in their last game and while Southampton's league form is still pretty awful, they ran out easy winners against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Whoever wins will take a giant step towards ensuring their survival, but I can see the points being shared.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

David's prediction: I've been trying to find out if Saints striker Danny Ings is fit to play against his former club, and it's not clear. If he plays, then I'd fancy Southampton. Without him, a draw. 1-1

Newcastle v Tottenham (14:05 BST)

Newcastle badly need a lift and a win, but it is hard to see them getting either here. If fans were allowed into grounds then the Toon Army would be laying into the Magpies, and rightly so.

Newcastle have not won any of their past six games - they have drawn three and lost three - to slide closer to the relegation zone

Tottenham have had their problems recently too, but they were decent in their win over Aston Villa last time out.

If Son Heung-min is fit then that will be a boost for Spurs, but I still think they will win this one without him.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

David's prediction: 1-2

Aston Villa v Fulham (16:30 BST)

If Newcastle do drop points, Sunday is another chance for Fulham to climb out of the relegation zone - but it is a bad time to play Aston Villa because Jack Grealish is fit again.

I was at Villa Park for 5 Live before the international break to see Villa lose to Spurs, and they really missed Grealish - they could not get the ball up the pitch effectively without him.

His return will give Dean Smith's side a big lift, as well as giving them far more of a goal threat. Fulham need the points, but I fancy Villa to take them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: I'm a huge fan of Grealish. 2-1

Man Utd v Brighton (19:30 BST)

Brighton have won their past two games, and they are suddenly scoring for fun. They are now six points above the bottom three, which is a lot at this stage of the season, and with a much better goal difference than the teams below them too.

So, the Seagulls head to Old Trafford on a high, and they are probably still wondering how they lost 3-2 to United at the start of the season - the winning goal, a Bruno Fernandes penalty, was scored after the full-time whistle, at the end of an absolutely crazy game that Brighton should have won.

Things might be pretty tight this time too, but I am going for another United win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: I feel like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has restored a sense of pride and identity to United, but there have also been too many games this season where we have not come up with an answer. This is the kind of game we have struggled with, and I don't think any of our front players are in form - but I have to back us to win, don't I? 2-0

MONDAY

Everton v Crystal Palace (18:00 BST)

Everton's struggles at home are well documented, but I fancy the Toffees to bounce back here after three straight defeats. I don't see Crystal Palace pushing them.

The big issue for the Eagles now is whether Roy Hodgson will stay on for another season, but at least no-one is talking about them getting relegated.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: 2-1

Wolves v West Ham (20:15 BST)

This has been a disappointing campaign for Wolves, and one of the first setbacks they suffered was when they lost 4-0 to West Ham at London Stadium in September.

The Hammers, by contrast, have had an excellent season. The challenge for them now is seeing it through to the finish.

This one is hard to call, mainly because I think it will be quite a flat occasion rather than a high-tempo affair. If Wolves do keep West Ham quiet, they could nick the points.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

David's prediction: 0-1

Lawro and David were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

Before the international break, Lawro and racing driver Billy Monger both successfully predicted the outcome of all four FA Cup quarter-finals but those ties do not count towards their overall tallies.

There were also four Premier League games that weekend. Lawro got all four results correct without any exact scores for 40 points, while Billy got two results correct, but including one exact score, for 50 points.

Billy's score was combined with that of Majestic, who made predictions for the seven rearranged Premier League games that were played at the start of March and included all the teams in the last eight of the FA Cup. Together, they beat Lawro 110-70.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Score Guest 110 Sister Bliss, Amy Macdonald, Dot Major, Steve White 90 Adam Devonshire, Becky Hill, Passenger, Chris Shiflett 80 Lawro (average after 29 weeks) 80 Celeste, Dan Flint, Frank Harper Peter Hooton, Raye 70 Sam Carter, Lou Cotterill 60 Majestic, Caroline Weir 50 Declan McKenna, Billy Monger, Paul Smith, Alex Sprogis, DJ Target 40 Gavin 'Mo' Edgeley, Ben Howard 30 Rick Astley, Lewis Evans, Gethin Jones, Fraser T. Smith 20 Charlie Forbes, Dougie Payne 0 Rema

Total scores after week 29 Lawro 2,330 Guests 1,950