Jason Euell has been part of Charlton's youth coaching set up since 2013

Charlton have appointed former striker Jason Euell as a first-team coach.

The 44-year-old had been running the club's under-23's side.

As a player Euell was the club's record signing when he joined from Wimbledon for £4.75m in 2001 and went on to make 171 appearances for the Addicks in two spells, scoring 39 goals.

"We're making sure that there is a clear pathway for the players and coaches with their development," said manager Nigel Adkins.

"I am looking forward to working with this new coaching team, as we lay the foundations for the future."

Euell commented: "I'm very pleased to get the opportunity to move up and continue the progression in my coaching career.

"I am delighted that with a new manager coming in, he has called me up to help the coaching staff continue to develop the new direction under Thomas Sandgaard."