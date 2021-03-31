Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the frontrunner for the vacant Celtic job and has begun his own due diligence on the club's behind-the-scenes structure as he seriously considers a return to the game. (Sun) external-link

Following his two-goal show in the 4-0 win over Faroe Islands, Scotland midfielder John McGinn urges first minister Nicola Sturgeon to allow fans into Hampden for this summer's Euros. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has told Uefa he wishes he had walked off the pitch when subjected to alleged racist abuse from Slavia Prague's Andrej Kudela in the sides' Europa League meeting last month. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic's off-field shake-up continues as they confirm the departure of head of football operations Nick Hammond after two years in the role. (Scotsman) external-link

New St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie says he wants manager Jim Goodwin to attract interest from Rangers, Celtic or an English top-flight as it means the Paisley club will have been successful. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, speaking in an online Q&A with fans, has defended the appointment of Scott Brown as player-coach after the Celtic skipper backed team-mate Aleksandar Tonev when the Bulgarian was accused of racially abusing Pittodrie full-back Shay Logan in 2014. (Evening Express) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits he'll be "surprised" if the club don't receive bids for any of their highly-rated centre-back trio Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon and Jamie McCart this summer. (Courier, subscription required) external-link