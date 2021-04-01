Northern Ireland have scored seven goals in 11 games under Baraclough

Having selected five strikers in his original squad, Ian Baraclough had a winger playing up front for all but 26 minutes of Northern Ireland's opening two World Cup qualifiers.

There were mitigating circumstances, of course, with Conor Washington pulling out injured and Liam Boyce unavailable due to his wife having just given birth.

However, with in-form Linfield striker Shayne Lavery called up to join Josh Magennis, Kyle Lafferty and Dion Charles, there were still four strikers in the panel with 53 goals in 92 starts at club level between them this season.

It is difficult to imagine too many NI squads gathering in recent years that have included a set of strikers finding the net as regularly, regardless of what level of club football they are playing at.

How to get the side scoring more goals would have been top of Baraclough's in-tray when he stepped up from his job as Under-21 manager, and his switch to a 3-5-2 formation would appear to be a bid to solve the perennial problem.

Magennis came close twice against Bulgaria and crossed for Stuart Dallas to hit the crossbar

Yet, despite the striking options that he had to call upon, Hull City's Gavin Whyte - who has played as a winger for nearly all of his career - got the nod in attack alongside club team-mate Magennis for both the defeat in Italy and Wednesday's scoreless draw at home to Bulgaria.

He was replaced by Lavery after 64 minutes of the loss in Parma but, with Northern Ireland struggling to break the deadlock at home to Bulgaria on Wednesday night, it was another winger - Niall McGinn - that Baraclough replaced him with for the final 26 minutes.

Both Whyte and the experienced McGinn, who was only added to the squad when Jordan Jones pulled out injured, went close in the second half of the scoreless draw in Belfast, while Whyte, who struggled to make an impact in the first half of both matches, missed a chance early in the second half as NI began to fight back against the Italians.

Lafferty replaced Magennis late on in both games, but, despite finding the net in his early games for new club Kilmarnock, he has not been able to end an international scoring drought that now stretches back to November 2016.

Is Charles a realistic option?

Baraclough deserves credit for being bold enough to start with two up top, but what does it say about his belief in the central strikers he had available if one of those two was nearly always a winger?

"We have done everything asked other than put the ball in the back of the net," the Northern Ireland manager reflected after the match.

Charles had two efforts on goal in a lively cameo against the USA on Sunday

"We got it wide, put the ball into the box, got into good areas to finish but did not cap it off with the final touch, and that is the frustrating thing at the moment."

None of the opportunities that Northern Ireland failed to take in what was a disappointing result against Bulgaria were glaring misses. And scoring is a collective responsibility, of course, but of those chances that fell to the forward players, each one could have done better with their effort.

"When it falls to Gavin he has to hit the target, Niall McGinn just couldn't get it out of his feet in a great position when Stuart Dallas has committed the defender, and big Kyle has come on and just missed a glanced header when he could have hit the target," Baraclough continued.

Watching from the bench as an unused substitute, after being left out of the match-day squad in Parma the week before, was Accrington Stanley striker Charles, while Lavery was in the stands not selected at all.

Having made an impressive debut as a sub in Sunday's friendly defeat by the USA, the man with 18 goals in League One this campaign remained on the bench as Baraclough sent on Matty Kennedy and Michael Smith in a double substitution before replacing Magennis with Lafferty.

International caps should by no means be earned lightly, but it will be interesting to see if Baraclough looks to get the 24-year-old more experience at that level in the summer friendlies against Turkey and Ukraine.

One of the few negatives of Michael O'Neill's reign was his inability to fully harness Will Grigg's natural goalscoring prowess, and Charles' record this season suggests a flair for finding the net, albeit just this campaign.

Charles will no doubt feel he deserves at least a shot at solving Northern Ireland's goalscoring problem, but Baraclough obviously felt these opening qualifiers came too early for him. A goal cannot come early enough for Northern Ireland.