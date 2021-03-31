Greece v Georgia

First Half ends, Greece 0, Georgia 0.
Line-ups
Greece
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2BakakisSubstituted forMavriasat 42'minutes
- 4Papadopoulos
- 3Tzavellas
- 6Giannoulis
- 5Bouchalakis
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 17Tzolis
- 11Bakasetas
- 10Fortounis
- 16Pavlidis
Substitutes
- 7Masouras
- 9Giakoumakis
- 12Kapino
- 13Dioudis
- 14Pelkas
- 15Androutsos
- 18Limnios
- 19Svarnas
- 20Mantalos
- 21Tsimikas
- 22Mavrias
- 23Siopis
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 4Kashia
- 23Dvali
- 5Giorbelidze
- 7Kankava
- 6AburjaniaBooked at 15mins
- 9Lobzhanidze
- 10Kiteishvili
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 8Zivzivadze
Substitutes
- 3Kobakhidze
- 11Kvilitaia
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Chabradze
- 14Azarovi
- 15Beridze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Kobouri
- 20Jigauri
- 21Gvilia
- 22Parunashvili
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece).
Giorgi Loria (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Guram Kashia.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Charalampos Mavrias replaces Michalis Bakakis because of an injury.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.
Attempt missed. Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze.
Attempt saved. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michalis Bakakis with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).
Post update
Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Georgia. Budu Zivzivadze tries a through ball, but Otar Kiteishvili is caught offside.
Foul by Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece).
Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Bouchalakis with a cross.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guram Giorbelidze.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Otar Kiteishvili.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Guram Giorbelidze.