World Cup Qualifying - European
AustriaAustria0DenmarkDenmark0

Austria v Denmark

Line-ups

Austria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schlager
  • 21Lainer
  • 5Trauner
  • 3Dragovic
  • 2Ulmer
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 23Schlager
  • 19Baumgartner
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 8Alaba
  • 14Kalajdzic

Substitutes

  • 4Posch
  • 7Grbic
  • 10Schaub
  • 11Kara
  • 12Pervan
  • 13Lindner
  • 15Ranftl
  • 16Trimmel
  • 17Friedl
  • 18Schöpf
  • 20Demir
  • 22Lazaro

Denmark

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18Wass
  • 4Kjaer
  • 6Christensen
  • 5Maehle
  • 8Delaney
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 20Poulsen
  • 10Eriksen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 21Wind

Substitutes

  • 2Andersen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 7Jensen
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13Jonsson
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Lössl
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 19Boilesen
  • 22Rönnow
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Austria 0, Denmark 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Denmark. Yussuf Poulsen tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

  4. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Austria).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by David Alaba.

  8. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Wass (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

  14. Post update

    Simon Kjaer (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Gernot Trauner.

  17. Post update

    Simon Kjaer (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.

  20. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories