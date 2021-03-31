Germany v North Macedonia

First Half ends, Germany 0, North Macedonia 1.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-4-2
- 22ter Stegen
- 4Ginter
- 16RüdigerBooked at 37mins
- 23Can
- 7GosensBooked at 28mins
- 19Sané
- 18Goretzka
- 6Kimmich
- 21Gündogan
- 10Havertz
- 20Gnabry
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 2Max
- 5Tah
- 8Musiala
- 9Werner
- 11Younes
- 12Leno
- 13Klostermann
- 14Neuhaus
- 17Wirtz
North Macedonia
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Dimitrievski
- 16Nikolov
- 13Ristovski
- 14VelkovskiBooked at 5mins
- 6Musliu
- 8Alioski
- 17Bardhi
- 5Ademi
- 21Elmas
- 9Trajkovski
- 10Pandev
Substitutes
- 2Bejtulai
- 3Askovski
- 4Ristevski
- 7Radeski
- 11Hasani
- 12Bogatinov
- 18Stojanovski
- 19Velkoski
- 20Spirovski
- 22Siskovski
- 23Ibraimi
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Germany 0, North Macedonia 1. Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.
Post update
Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Goran Pandev (North Macedonia).
Post update
Corner, North Macedonia. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Post update
Attempt saved. Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).
Post update
Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Post update
Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Robin Gosens (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).
Post update
Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Kai Havertz (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).
Post update
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.