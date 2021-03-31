Lithuania v Italy

First Half ends, Lithuania 0, Italy 0.
Lithuania
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 12Svedkauskas
- 13Mikoliunas
- 5Beneta
- 4Girdvainis
- 8Vaitkunas
- 2Dapkus
- 20SimkusBooked at 27mins
- 14Slivka
- 11Novikovas
- 7Sirgedas
- 22Chernykh
- 1Adamonis
- 3Gaspuitis
- 6Eliosius
- 9Laukzemis
- 10Silkaitis
- 15Petravicius
- 16Driomovas
- 17Lasickas
- 18Romanovskij
- 19Valskis
- 21Kazlauskas
- 23Baravykas
Italy
Formation 3-5-2
- 21G Donnarumma
- 6Toloi
- 23Mancini
- 3Bastoni
- 20Bernardeschi
- 8PessinaBooked at 32mins
- 5Locatelli
- 7PellegriniBooked at 14mins
- 13Emerson
- 22El Shaarawy
- 17Immobile
- 1Sirigu
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 4Spinazzola
- 9Belotti
- 10Insigne
- 11Lazzari
- 12Sensi
- 14Chiesa
- 15Acerbi
- 16Meret
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Italy).
Gratas Sirgedas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matteo Pessina (Italy).
Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Italy) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Tomas Svedkauskas.
Attempt saved. Emerson (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Rafael Tolói (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arvydas Novikovas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Attempt missed. Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arvydas Novikovas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy).
Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Offside, Lithuania. Arvydas Novikovas tries a through ball, but Edvinas Girdvainis is caught offside.
Matteo Pessina (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.