World Cup Qualifying - European
LithuaniaLithuania0ItalyItaly0

Lithuania v Italy

World Cup Qualifying - European

Line-ups

Lithuania

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12Svedkauskas
  • 13Mikoliunas
  • 5Beneta
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 2Dapkus
  • 20SimkusBooked at 27mins
  • 14Slivka
  • 11Novikovas
  • 7Sirgedas
  • 22Chernykh

Substitutes

  • 1Adamonis
  • 3Gaspuitis
  • 6Eliosius
  • 9Laukzemis
  • 10Silkaitis
  • 15Petravicius
  • 16Driomovas
  • 17Lasickas
  • 18Romanovskij
  • 19Valskis
  • 21Kazlauskas
  • 23Baravykas

Italy

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 6Toloi
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Bastoni
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 8PessinaBooked at 32mins
  • 5Locatelli
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 14mins
  • 13Emerson
  • 22El Shaarawy
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 4Spinazzola
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Insigne
  • 11Lazzari
  • 12Sensi
  • 14Chiesa
  • 15Acerbi
  • 16Meret
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lithuania 0, Italy 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Tolói (Italy).

  3. Post update

    Gratas Sirgedas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Italy).

  5. Post update

    Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Italy) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Tomas Svedkauskas.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emerson (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Rafael Tolói (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Arvydas Novikovas (Lithuania).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arvydas Novikovas with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy).

  17. Post update

    Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Lithuania. Arvydas Novikovas tries a through ball, but Edvinas Girdvainis is caught offside.

  20. Booking

    Matteo Pessina (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
