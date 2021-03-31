San Marino v Albania

First Half ends, San Marino 0, Albania 0.
Line-ups
San Marino
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 16Fabbri
- 7Simoncini
- 6Rossi
- 3Palazzi
- 9Berardi
- 22MularoniBooked at 45mins
- 8Golinucci
- 17Tomassini
- 19Nanni
Substitutes
- 2D'Addario
- 4Battistini
- 5Brolli
- 10Stimac
- 12Benedettini
- 13Grandoni
- 14Zafferani
- 15Conti
- 18Ceccaroli
- 20Hirsch
- 21Lunadei
- 23Zonzini
Albania
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 23Strakosha
- 5Veseli
- 13Ajeti
- 6Djimsiti
- 10Manaj
- 7Bare
- 4Hysaj
- 20Ramadani
- 14Laci
- 3Lenjani
- 17Broja
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 2Memolla
- 8Kallaku
- 11Uzuni
- 12Selmani
- 15Hoxhallari
- 16Cikalleshi
- 18Mitaj
- 19Doka
- 21Roshi
- 22Cokaj
- Referee:
- Kai Steen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frederic Veseli (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcello Mularoni (San Marino).
Post update
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Filippo Berardi (San Marino).
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Davide Simoncini (San Marino).
Post update
Arlind Ajeti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keidi Bare (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Dante Carlos Rossi.
Post update
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).
Post update
Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rey Manaj (Albania).
Post update
Davide Simoncini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Mirko Palazzi.