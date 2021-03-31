World Cup Qualifying - European
San MarinoSan Marino0AlbaniaAlbania0

San Marino v Albania

Line-ups

San Marino

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 16Fabbri
  • 7Simoncini
  • 6Rossi
  • 3Palazzi
  • 9Berardi
  • 22MularoniBooked at 45mins
  • 8Golinucci
  • 17Tomassini
  • 19Nanni

Substitutes

  • 2D'Addario
  • 4Battistini
  • 5Brolli
  • 10Stimac
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Grandoni
  • 14Zafferani
  • 15Conti
  • 18Ceccaroli
  • 20Hirsch
  • 21Lunadei
  • 23Zonzini

Albania

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 23Strakosha
  • 5Veseli
  • 13Ajeti
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 10Manaj
  • 7Bare
  • 4Hysaj
  • 20Ramadani
  • 14Laci
  • 3Lenjani
  • 17Broja

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 2Memolla
  • 8Kallaku
  • 11Uzuni
  • 12Selmani
  • 15Hoxhallari
  • 16Cikalleshi
  • 18Mitaj
  • 19Doka
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Cokaj
Referee:
Kai Steen

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, San Marino 0, Albania 0.

  2. Booking

    Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Frederic Veseli (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marcello Mularoni (San Marino).

  5. Post update

    Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Filippo Berardi (San Marino).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Davide Simoncini (San Marino).

  12. Post update

    Arlind Ajeti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keidi Bare (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Dante Carlos Rossi.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).

  17. Post update

    Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rey Manaj (Albania).

  19. Post update

    Davide Simoncini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Mirko Palazzi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
