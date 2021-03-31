World Cup Qualifying - European
AndorraAndorra0HungaryHungary1

Andorra v Hungary

Line-ups

Andorra

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gomes
  • 15San NicolásBooked at 15mins
  • 20Llovera
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 6AlavedraBooked at 36mins
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 8Vieira de Vasconcelos
  • 3Vales
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 23Fernández
  • 10Aláez

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez
  • 4Rebés Ruiz
  • 7Pujol Pons
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 12Alvarez
  • 13Pires Costa
  • 14San Nicolás
  • 18Rubio
  • 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
  • 21García
  • 22Garcia Gonzalez

Hungary

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Dibusz
  • 5Fiola
  • 2Lang
  • 4Szalai
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 13KalmarSubstituted forGazdagat 29'minutes
  • 8NagyBooked at 34mins
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 3Hangya
  • 23Nikolics
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 6Kecskés
  • 7Nego
  • 10Cseri
  • 11Varga
  • 16Gazdag
  • 17Varga
  • 18Sigér
  • 19Géresi
  • 21Botka
  • 22Toth
Referee:
Vilhjálmur Thórarinsson

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Andorra 0, Hungary 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 1. Attila Fiola (Hungary) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álex Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Cervós.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Szilveszter Hangya (Hungary).

  8. Post update

    Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Booking

    Albert Alavedra (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Albert Alavedra (Andorra).

  12. Post update

    Nemanja Nikolics (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

  14. Booking

    Ádám Nagy (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).

  17. Post update

    Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

  20. Post update

    Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
