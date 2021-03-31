Andorra v Hungary

First Half ends, Andorra 0, Hungary 1.
Line-ups
Andorra
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gomes
- 15San NicolásBooked at 15mins
- 20Llovera
- 5García Miramontes
- 6AlavedraBooked at 36mins
- 16Martínez Palau
- 8Vieira de Vasconcelos
- 3Vales
- 17Cervós Moro
- 23Fernández
- 10Aláez
Substitutes
- 2Martínez
- 4Rebés Ruiz
- 7Pujol Pons
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 12Alvarez
- 13Pires Costa
- 14San Nicolás
- 18Rubio
- 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 21García
- 22Garcia Gonzalez
Hungary
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Dibusz
- 5Fiola
- 2Lang
- 4Szalai
- 14Lovrencsics
- 13KalmarSubstituted forGazdagat 29'minutes
- 8NagyBooked at 34mins
- 15Kleinheisler
- 3Hangya
- 23Nikolics
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 6Kecskés
- 7Nego
- 10Cseri
- 11Varga
- 16Gazdag
- 17Varga
- 18Sigér
- 19Géresi
- 21Botka
- 22Toth
- Referee:
- Vilhjálmur Thórarinsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 1. Attila Fiola (Hungary) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics.
Post update
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álex Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Cervós.
Post update
Foul by Szilveszter Hangya (Hungary).
Post update
Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Albert Alavedra (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Albert Alavedra (Andorra).
Post update
Nemanja Nikolics (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Booking
Ádám Nagy (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Post update
Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).
Post update
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Post update
Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).
Post update
Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.