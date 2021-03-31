World Cup Qualifying - European
UkraineUkraine1KazakhstanKazakhstan0

Ukraine v Kazakhstan

Line-ups

Ukraine

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Trubin
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 14Mykhaylichenko
  • 21Karavaev
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 19Júnior Moraes
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Zabarnyi
  • 6Shepelev
  • 7Tymchyk
  • 11Marlos
  • 12Pyatov
  • 13Syrota
  • 15Zubkov
  • 16Dovbyk
  • 18Makarenko
  • 20Kovalenko

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 17Dosmagambetov
  • 22Marochkin
  • 2Maliy
  • 3AlipBooked at 6mins
  • 7Valiullin
  • 6AbikenBooked at 36mins
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 10MuzhikovBooked at 43mins
  • 13Nurgaliev
  • 19Aimbetov

Substitutes

  • 4Kerimzhanov
  • 5Samorodov
  • 9Astanov
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 12Shaizada
  • 14Usenov
  • 15Seysen
  • 16Tungyshbayev
  • 18Orazov
  • 20Rudoselskiy
  • 21Karimov
  • 23Bystrov
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 0.

  2. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).

  4. Booking

    Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Nuraly Alip.

  9. Post update

    Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bogdan Mykhaylichenko.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.

  13. Booking

    Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
