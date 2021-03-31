Ukraine v Kazakhstan

First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 0.
Line-ups
Ukraine
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Trubin
- 4Kryvtsov
- 22Matvienko
- 14Mykhaylichenko
- 21Karavaev
- 10Shaparenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 19Júnior Moraes
- 9Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 2Sobol
- 3Zabarnyi
- 6Shepelev
- 7Tymchyk
- 11Marlos
- 12Pyatov
- 13Syrota
- 15Zubkov
- 16Dovbyk
- 18Makarenko
- 20Kovalenko
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Pokatilov
- 17Dosmagambetov
- 22Marochkin
- 2Maliy
- 3AlipBooked at 6mins
- 7Valiullin
- 6AbikenBooked at 36mins
- 8Tagybergen
- 10MuzhikovBooked at 43mins
- 13Nurgaliev
- 19Aimbetov
Substitutes
- 4Kerimzhanov
- 5Samorodov
- 9Astanov
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 12Shaizada
- 14Usenov
- 15Seysen
- 16Tungyshbayev
- 18Orazov
- 20Rudoselskiy
- 21Karimov
- 23Bystrov
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Nuraly Alip.
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bogdan Mykhaylichenko.
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.
Booking
Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).
Attempt blocked. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).