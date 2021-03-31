Bosnia-Herzegovina v France

First Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 0.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Sehic
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 3HadzikadunicBooked at 15mins
- 6Sanicanin
- 4Todorovic
- 10Pjanic
- 18Hadziahmetovic
- 13Cimirot
- 5Kolasinac
- 11Dzeko
- 19Krunic
Substitutes
- 1Vasilj
- 2Civic
- 7Prevljak
- 8Menalo
- 9Duljevic
- 14Gojak
- 15Cipetic
- 17Rahmanovic
- 20Stevanovic
- 21Loncar
- 22Piric
- 23Mihojevic
France
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 21Hernández
- 15Coman
- 6Pogba
- 14Rabiot
- 8Lemar
- 7Griezmann
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 5Lenglet
- 9Giroud
- 11Dembélé
- 12Dubois
- 13Ndombele
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 18Zouma
- 19Digne
- 20Mendy
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Rade Krunic.
Corner, France. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Thomas Lemar is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).