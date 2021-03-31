World Cup Qualifying - European
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0FranceFrance0

Bosnia-Herzegovina v France

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Sehic
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 3HadzikadunicBooked at 15mins
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 4Todorovic
  • 10Pjanic
  • 18Hadziahmetovic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 11Dzeko
  • 19Krunic

Substitutes

  • 1Vasilj
  • 2Civic
  • 7Prevljak
  • 8Menalo
  • 9Duljevic
  • 14Gojak
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Rahmanovic
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 21Loncar
  • 22Piric
  • 23Mihojevic

France

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 21Hernández
  • 15Coman
  • 6Pogba
  • 14Rabiot
  • 8Lemar
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 5Lenglet
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Dubois
  • 13Ndombele
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Zouma
  • 19Digne
  • 20Mendy
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).

  3. Post update

    Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).

  13. Post update

    Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Rade Krunic.

  15. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.

  16. Post update

    Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Thomas Lemar is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.

  19. Post update

    Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

