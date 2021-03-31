World Cup Qualifying - European
ArmeniaArmenia3RomaniaRomania2

Armenia v Romania

Line-ups

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3HaroyanBooked at 40mins
  • 2Calisir
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 11BarseghyanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forUdoat 90+2'minutes
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 8MuradyanSubstituted forSpertsyanat 45'minutes
  • 7BayramyanBooked at 28mins
  • 20KarapetianSubstituted forShaghoyanat 45'minutes
  • 14BriascoSubstituted forAdamyanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Angulo
  • 9Babayan
  • 10Hakobyan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 15Spertsyan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 17Udo
  • 18Shaghoyan
  • 21Grigoryan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 23Bichakhchyan

Romania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nita
  • 2MogosBooked at 24mins
  • 6Chiriches
  • 3Tosca
  • 11BancuBooked at 66mins
  • 7StanciuSubstituted forTanaseat 73'minutes
  • 18Marin
  • 20ManSubstituted forMihailaat 81'minutes
  • 8CicaldauSubstituted forCretuat 81'minutes
  • 10MaximBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKeseruat 73'minutes
  • 9PuscasBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 4Popescu
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 12Lazar
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Hagi
  • 15Andonie Burca
  • 16Radu
  • 17Bicfalvi
  • 19Tanase
  • 21Mihaila
  • 22Malino Paulino
  • 23Cretu
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Armenia 3, Romania 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Armenia 3, Romania 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia. Solomon Ime Udo replaces Tigran Barseghyan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Razvan Marin (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florin Tanase.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Armenia 3, Romania 2. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alexandru Cretu (Romania) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Armenia. Eduard Spertsyan draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Armenia 2, Romania 2. Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zhirayr Shaghoyan with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zhirayr Shaghoyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zhirayr Shaghoyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florin Tanase following a fast break.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Mihai Valentin Mihaila replaces Dennis Man.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Cretu replaces Alexandru Cicaldau.

  19. Post update

    Razvan Marin (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Eduard Spertsyan (Armenia).

