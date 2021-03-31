Armenia v Romania

Match ends, Armenia 3, Romania 2.
Line-ups
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3HaroyanBooked at 40mins
- 2Calisir
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 11BarseghyanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forUdoat 90+2'minutes
- 5Grigoryan
- 8MuradyanSubstituted forSpertsyanat 45'minutes
- 7BayramyanBooked at 28mins
- 20KarapetianSubstituted forShaghoyanat 45'minutes
- 14BriascoSubstituted forAdamyanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Angulo
- 9Babayan
- 10Hakobyan
- 12Aivazov
- 15Spertsyan
- 16Beglaryan
- 17Udo
- 18Shaghoyan
- 21Grigoryan
- 22Adamyan
- 23Bichakhchyan
Romania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nita
- 2MogosBooked at 24mins
- 6Chiriches
- 3Tosca
- 11BancuBooked at 66mins
- 7StanciuSubstituted forTanaseat 73'minutes
- 18Marin
- 20ManSubstituted forMihailaat 81'minutes
- 8CicaldauSubstituted forCretuat 81'minutes
- 10MaximBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKeseruat 73'minutes
- 9PuscasBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 4Popescu
- 5Nedelcearu
- 12Lazar
- 13Keseru
- 14Hagi
- 15Andonie Burca
- 16Radu
- 17Bicfalvi
- 19Tanase
- 21Mihaila
- 22Malino Paulino
- 23Cretu
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Armenia 3, Romania 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Solomon Ime Udo replaces Tigran Barseghyan.
Attempt missed. Razvan Marin (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florin Tanase.
Goal! Armenia 3, Romania 2. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Alexandru Cretu (Romania) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Armenia. Eduard Spertsyan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 2, Romania 2. Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan with a cross.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Alin Tosca.
Attempt blocked. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zhirayr Shaghoyan with a cross.
Attempt missed. Zhirayr Shaghoyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.
Attempt blocked. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Zhirayr Shaghoyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
Attempt missed. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florin Tanase following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Mihai Valentin Mihaila replaces Dennis Man.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Cretu replaces Alexandru Cicaldau.
Razvan Marin (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduard Spertsyan (Armenia).