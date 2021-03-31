Last updated on .From the section Rangers

A comment from Ondrej Kudela sparked an onfield melee late in the game at Ibrox

Slavia Prague have accused Rangers and other public figures in Scotland of pressurising Police Scotland and Uefa as they investigate incidents in the sides' controversial Europa League tie.

Police are looking into separate claims of racial abuse and assault.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara said he was racially abused by Slavia's Ondrej Kudela, while the Czech club claim their player was attacked post-match.

They said Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied racism.

In a statement external-link on Wednesday, Slavia president Jaroslav Tvrdik said Kudela had been presumed to be guilty without evidence and was a victim of prejudice.

He added investigations by Police Scotland and Uefa were still ongoing - with a report on the latter delayed until 5 April - and that Slavia have presented evidence which they believe clears their player.

Tvrdik also accused Rangers of staying silent on claims Kudela was attacked and said they are trying to mask what he deemed an aggressive approach in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie.

Slavia won the game 2-0, for a 3-1 aggregate victory, and will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.