Jack Diamond has been to Wembley in consecutive season and won on both visits

Winger Jack Diamond has signed a new "long-term" contract with Sunderland, after breaking into the first team during the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old has played 27 games in 2020-21, scoring twice, and was part of the Papa John's Trophy-winning side against Tranmere at Wembley this month.

He spent last season on loan to Harrogate Town, who he helped to promotion with five goals in 32 games.

"I've been here since I was 14," said Gateshead-born Diamond.

"So to be offered the chance to play for Sunderland - when they are on the up - is a fantastic opportunity for me.

"I've broken into the first team this season under the new head coach [Lee Johnson] and I'm pleased to be rewarded with a new contract, but my goal stays the same and that's to play at the highest level I possibly can with this club."