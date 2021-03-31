Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro is to leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old is to take "a professional break" in order to spend more time with his family.

"This has been the hardest professional decision of my life," he said. "I absolutely love this job and club."

After taking over at Arsenal in 2017, Australian Montemurro helped lead the Gunners to their first WSL title in seven years in 2019.

In his three and a half years in charge, they have also reached four domestic cup finals and a Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the WSL table and on a four-game winning run as they bid to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

More to follow.