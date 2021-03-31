Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Scott Davies will require surgery on his Achilles after landing awkwardly early in Tranmere's 1-1 draw with Mansfield

Tranmere Rovers captain Scott Davies will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles in their 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Rovers could also be without the 34-year-old goalkeeper for the beginning of next season.

Davies was stretchered off 13 minutes into the draw with Mansfield after he fell awkwardly collecting a cross.

"Our worst fears were realised. It's going to be a long recovery," boss Keith Hill told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"He needs surgery. He gets all of our support for a speedy recovery."

Joe Murphy is set to deputise for the League Two promotion chasers, who are in third place with nine games to play, during Davies' absence.

Tranmere travel to face second-placed Cheltenham Town on Friday before welcoming leaders Cambridge United on Monday.